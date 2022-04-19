StockNews.com Downgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of ENLC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 252.56 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $680,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,735 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

