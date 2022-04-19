StockNews.com Downgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INFY. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. 11,196,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,067,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. Infosys has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Infosys by 170.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Infosys by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

