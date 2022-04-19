StockNews.com Downgrades Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) to Sell

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TUSK opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $124.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 44.30%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

