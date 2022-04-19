StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.