StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.61. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 294.42% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

