StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.