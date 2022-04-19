StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ARL opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.00 million, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

