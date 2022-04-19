StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ARL opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.00 million, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

