StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

ALOT opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

