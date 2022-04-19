StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.28.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.