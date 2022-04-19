StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reduced their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BLPH opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

