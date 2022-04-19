StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54. C&F Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.49.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter.
About C&F Financial (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.