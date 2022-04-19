StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54. C&F Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.49.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

