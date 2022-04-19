StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE COE opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of -0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

