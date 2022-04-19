StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE EVBN opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $209.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.