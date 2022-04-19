StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE EVBN opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $209.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.06.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.