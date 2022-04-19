StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
EVOL stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 390,318 shares of company stock worth $711,095. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
