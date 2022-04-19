StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVOL stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 390,318 shares of company stock worth $711,095. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

