StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 15,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

