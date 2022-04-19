StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

