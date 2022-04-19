StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Maiden has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $200.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Maiden by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Maiden by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Maiden by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Maiden by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

