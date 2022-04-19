StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Maiden has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $200.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.
About Maiden (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
