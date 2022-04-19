StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.