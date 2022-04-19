StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.27.
