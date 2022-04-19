StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 952.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neovasc (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.