StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.51.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
