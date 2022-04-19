StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Organovo during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Organovo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Organovo by 78.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

