StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.
NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.21.
Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
