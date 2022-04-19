StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.