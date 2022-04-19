StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.71.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.