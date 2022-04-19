StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth $139,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

