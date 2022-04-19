StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -1.59. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.