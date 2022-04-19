StockNews.com Lowers Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to Sell

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. 1,611,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,750. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 473.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 95,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 714,811 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.