StockNews.com Lowers iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Sell

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

STAR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. iStar has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iStar by 239.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

