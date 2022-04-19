StockNews.com Lowers Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) to Hold

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
OESX has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.
Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.
About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
