StockNews.com Lowers Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Hold

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAGP. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $12.07. 2,412,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 43,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $2,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $6,310,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

