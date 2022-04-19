StockNews.com Upgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to “Buy”

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $808.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

