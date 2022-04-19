StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

