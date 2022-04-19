Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 3,588.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Stratasys by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

