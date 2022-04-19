Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.26% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

