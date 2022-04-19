Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.29.
About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.