Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 2,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,100. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.92. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

