Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.69. Summer Infant has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $19.02.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

