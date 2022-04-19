Summit Materials (SUM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2022 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2022 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2022 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2022 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2022 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

