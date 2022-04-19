Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $204.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.78.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 493.14%.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
