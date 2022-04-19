Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $204.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 493.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.