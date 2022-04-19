Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.57.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $183.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.83. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $157.49 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

