Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.