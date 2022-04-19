Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUNL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $434,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $15,930,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $9,862,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $15,545,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

