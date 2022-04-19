Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the United States wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, the partnership will continue to generate stable cash flows. The partnership’s distribution networks reflect a strong business with sustainable and predictable cash flows. Despite the pandemic-related uncertainty, the firm expects continuous volume improvements year over year. With the consumption of gasoline expected to increase in the coming days, increasing refining production in the domestic market will likely drive demand for wholesale fuel distribution businesses. However, significant exposure to debt capital is hurting Sunoco. The partnership has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs.”

SUN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,125. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 10,831.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

