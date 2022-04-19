Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.500 EPS.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 240,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,453. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $1,630,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,216 shares of company stock worth $3,260,792. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

