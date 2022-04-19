Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SDPI opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.