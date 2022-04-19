Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE SDPI opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of -0.03.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.