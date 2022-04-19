Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 125.29 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.26. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 133 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.77).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

