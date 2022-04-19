Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

SUPN traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,241. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after buying an additional 210,976 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,671,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after buying an additional 337,902 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

