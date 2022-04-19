SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,629,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,794,189 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

