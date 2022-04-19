SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

