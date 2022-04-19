SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a report released on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

BDX stock opened at $260.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.09 and its 200 day moving average is $255.88.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

