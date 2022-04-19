Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVNLY shares. Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of SVNLY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.95.
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
