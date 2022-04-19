Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVNLY shares. Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVNLY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1902 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.