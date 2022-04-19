S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.
Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $65.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.05. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter.
S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
