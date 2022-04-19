Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Stephens

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stephens from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.26.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

